Indore: DAVV to get new regular teaching staff after 13 yrs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, is soon going to start the interview process for recruiting regular teaching staff after a hiatus of 13 years.

The university will fill 92 teaching posts, including 45 regular posts and 47 backlog posts.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the university is soon going to start the interview process.

As the appointment of teachers has not been done at the university for a long time, many of its departments are dependent on guest faculty. Appointment of teaching staff was last done in 2009, but the process had to be stopped midway following a complaint regarding irregularities. Only 31 appointments could be made that year.

Ever since, DAVV has lost around 40 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths, but no new appointment has been done in the past 13 years.

The university had called for applications for filling 47 backlog teaching posts last year. But, later, citing a UGC letter, the appointment process was suspended. The suspension was done as UGC had dissolved the mandatory condition of PhD for appointment of assistant professors till 2023 due to the Covid-19 crisis. Around 225 teaching posts, mostly self-finance posts, are lying vacant in the university’s teaching departments, but DAVV, as of now, has decided to fill only regular teaching posts.

DCDC, EMRC director posts too to be filled

DAVV will also fill five non-teaching posts, including the post of director of the College Development Council (DCDC) and director of EMRC. DAVV has not appointed a permanent DCDC in the past 33 years. Similarly, it will be appointing a permanent director at EMRC after a gap of 10 years. The EMRC director’s post has been lying vacant since Prabhakar Singh moved to another university in 2011.

DAVV is also going to fill the Computer Centre head's post, a librarian's post and the post of director, Directorate of Physical Education.

