Indore: Two persons arrested for theft in Aurobindo Hospital campus

representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested with stolen goods worth lakhs, police said on Wednesday. They allegedly confessed to committing theft in a flat in the campus of Aurobindo Hospital. They are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to TI Rajendra Soni, the theft occurred at the flat of Kalpana Pillai on March 20. A mobile phone, Rs 20,000 and valuables were stolen from there. The thieves had entered the house after breaking open the window of the flat. A case under Sections 357 and 380 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons.

On the instruction of senior officers, a team was constituted to identify the accused. During the investigation, the police team found two suspects in CCTV footage. The police managed to identify the accused as Aman Hinge and Vishal Bariya, residents of Bhorasla village. Police came to know that both the youths were expending money for a few days. The police arrested them from the ground near Bhorasla village.

They allegedly confessed to committing the theft and the stolen phone, power bank, some ornaments etc were recovered from them. They are being questioned by the police.

