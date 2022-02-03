Indore: Two passengers arrived from Dubai tested Covid-19 positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers who arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore from Dubai have been found infected with coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

This is the first time that passengers arriving in the city from abroad have been found Covid-19 positive.

According to the official, an Air India Flight carrying 109 passengers from Dubai landed at the Airport on Wednesday night.

As per the government’s guideline, 2% passengers arriving from foreign countries have to undergo screening and rapid PCR test at Airport. These passengers are selected by the Airline.

The airport official said that samples of 3 passengers out of 109 were taken. And, among 3, two- one male from Indore and one female from Neemuch- were found infected with corona virus.

They were later handed over to the health department. Sources said that both the passengers, who are asymptomatic, have been sent for home quarantine.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:11 AM IST