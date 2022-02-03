Indore: Woman held for killing 23 years younger lover

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old mother of four was arrested for killing her lover, who was 23 years younger than her, following an argument between them in the Aerodrome area, the police said on Wednesday. The accused had an argument with the woman after seeing her talking to her ex-partner. Then, the woman attacked him with a heavy object.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the victim had been identified as Deepak Mahanik, 32, a resident of Gangabagh Colony. He was found dead in the Kedar Nagar area on Sunday. Injury marks were found on his head. After sending the body for autopsy, the police examined the CCTVs of the area and found a woman moving around the spot. The police later identified the woman as 55-year-old Manglabai, a resident of the Aerodrome area.

When the cops detained her for questioning, she allegedly confessed to attacking Deepak with a heavy object. She informed the police that she had been staying separated from her husband for a few months. Two months ago, she met Deepak. On Sunday, while collecting scrap in the area, her ex-husband met her. When they were talking, Deepak spotted them. When Deepak protested, they had an argument.

In the night, they were near a bonfire in Kedar Nagar when they again had an argument over the same issue. This time, the situation turned unpleasant and Deepak attacked and injured her. The woman took up a piece of tile and attacked Deepak. Later, she attacked him with a brick due to which he got injured. After that, the woman fled the scene and slept in another woman’s hut in the area. This woman came back to her hut and told her to go away from her hut.

The police found the suspect in a CCTV footage and collected information about the woman from the area. Cops claimed that, on the basis of evidence, the woman was arrested and further investigations are underway.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:25 AM IST