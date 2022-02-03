Bhopal: Thefts increased in 2021, police say cases dropped in 2020 due to lockdown

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The theft cases rose by 30% in 2021 in the state compared to 2020, as per the report prepared by the police headquarters. In 2021, they increased to 1,196. In 2020, the increase was around 5 per cent. In 2021, it went up to 29.24 per cent. In 2020, the number of theft cases was 23,817, which increased to 30,780 the next year.

In the first lockdown year in 2020, the cases of loot dropped to 968 compared to 2019 when 1,334 cases were reported. The cases of house break-ins dropped in 2020. In 2020, there were 8,089 cases and in next year, the number increased to 9,106. †From January 1-December 31, 2021, 36,054 cases of dacoit loot, theft and break-in were reported.

The police tracked and busted cases related to dacoity, loot, thefts and break-in. In these incidents, properties worth Rs 190 crore were taken away against which police recovered Rs 114.65 crore. This is 60.32 per cent of the amount.

Lockdown

Additional director general (ADG) of crime investigation department (CID) GP Singh told Free Press that in 2020, the cases dropped because of lockdown in the ocuntry. People were confined to their houses. In 2021, restrictions were eased and therefore the crime went up.

MP: Cases of dacoity, loot, thefts, break-in

Dacoity Loot House break-in Thefts.

2018. 60. 1363. 9687. 29532

2019. 48. 1334. 9567. 29338

2020. 63. 968. 8089. 23817

2021. 55. 1196. 9106 30780

