Indore: Two officers of city praised for outstanding work in Samadhan Online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two officers of the city got appreciation from the chief secretary for doing outstanding work in Samadhan online. The problems of the applicants of different districts were heard in Chief Minister's Samadhan Online programme on Tuesday. Information about complaints and action taken on them was taken by chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais. The names of two officers of the city were also among the persons who did excellent work in resolving most of the complaints satisfactorily in the CM Helpline. Chief Secretary Bais congratulated junior supply officer Soni Dinkar for satisfactorily resolving 28 complaints and tehsildar Brahma Swaroop Srivastava for satisfactorily resolving 24 complaints. All the complaints received by both officers were resolved satisfactorily.

In this meeting organised through video conferencing, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma from the Divisional Commissioner's Office, Labor Commissioner Madhya Pradesh Virendra Singh Rawat, Inspector General of Police Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra, DIG Rural Chandrashekhar Solanki and Collector Dr Ilayaraja T and Additional Commissioner of Police Manish Kapuria and SP Rural BS Virde joined in the VC from Collector office.