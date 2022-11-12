Indore: Two new IT parks to be built in city

Office bearers of Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan meet MPIDC MD Manish Singh at AKVN office in the city on Friday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Global Investor Summit (GIS), to be held in the city on January 11 and 12 next year, the State Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has decided to develop two new state-of-the-art IT parks here.

This development comes on the back of the fact that the city is fast developing into a big IT hub in the region and a large number of investors are coming forward to invest in this sector.

Manish Singh, MD of MPIDC, gave this information at a review meeting held at Incredible IT (Crystal) Park here on Friday. Singh said that construction of the park and allotment process would start soon.

Rohan Saxena, MPIDC executive director and other officials were also present in the meeting.

During the review meeting, Singh informed that one of the parks would be built at Khandwa road near Crystal IT Park and the second one will be built in the Electronics Complex. He directed officials to complete all the preparations for the construction at the earliest.

He also directed that the land bank should be increased for new industrial areas, and for this new land should be identified. There is a possibility of getting big land parcels in the Dewas and Shajapur districts, and all basic facilities should be ensured in industrial areas, he said.

All the engineers should visit their respective fields continuously. Look into the problems of industrial units and solve them quickly, he said, and directed all the officers to maintain constant communication with the investors.

Discussion on Pithampur

Singh held discussions with the officials of Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan before the meeting. He took detailed information regarding Pithampur and listened to the problems and gave instructions to the officers for their quick redressal.