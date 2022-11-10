Indore: Mayor, BJP councilors donate 1-month salary to city’s 5 textile mills

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One month’s salary of the mayor and all BJP councillors was given by the mayor as a support fund to the five textile mills of the city on Thursday. The fund is given as financial support to the textile mills every year on Anant Chaturdashi. These mill committees take out a tableaux procession, maintaining the traditional custom of the city. Apart from the regular support fund additional funds were also given.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that, according to the city’s tradition, tableaux are made every year by the textile mills of the city to in keeping with the traditional celebrations of Anant Chaturdashi. This year, too, Kalyan Mill Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Samiti, Malwa Mill Ganesh Utsav Samiti, Swadeshi Mill Ganesh Utsav Samiti, Hukumchand Mill Ganesh Utsav Samiti and Rajkumar Mill Ganesh Utsav Samiti made jhankis. The mayor provided an amount of Rs 57,910 to each samiti as support fund.

Officials said the assistance provided by the corporation to the textile mills of the city was helpful in maintaining the city’s tradition.

Read Also Indore: Founders and CEOs of Cos to be honoured on Nov 11