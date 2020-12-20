Indore: Two minor girls threaten people with knife near Rajbada

Indore: Two minor girls allegedly threatened people in the Rajbada area on Sunday early morning. They were carrying a knife and were arguing with women at Gurudwara also. The devotees at the Gurudwara immediately informed the Sarafa police after which they were caught. The girls were booked under the relevant sections and they were sent to juvenile home.

ASP Rajesh Vyas said the two minor girls on an Activa scooter were passing from Gurudwara in Rajbada area when they threatened people by flashing a knife. The locals informed the police when they were caught and were booked under the relevant sections. Further investigation is on.

It is said that the girls are resident of Banganga area of the city and they stayed at a friend’s place at night. They were returning home on their Activa scooter when they had an argument with some women at the Gurudwara and the girls took out a knife to threaten people.

One Parminder Singh said he was at the Gurudwara around 6 am when the minor girls reached there. They hit some women there and started an argument. The girls later started manhandling people and threatening them by flashing a knife.

Parminder said the girls also threatened two persons near the gurudwara with the knife. The girls were possibly in an inebriated condition. However, the police didn’t confirm the same.

The girls didn’t reveal the source of the knife.