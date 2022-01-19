Indore: Two men booked for selling Chinese string

Indore

Two sellers of Chinese kite string were booked on Wednesday by Central Kotwali police for violating CPs orders. In all, 13 bundles o string were seized from them.

Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra issued an order against the selling and storing of Chinese strings that can be harmful to people and birds in the city. The subordinates were instructed to take action against the sellers of such strings.

Acting on a tip-off, the Central Kotwali police station team raided two places and caught two men named Shakil and Asim from the area while they were selling Chinese sting at their shops in Daulatganj area on Wednesday, and recovered 13 bundles of the string from the accused. They were booked under section 188 of the IPC for violating the Commissioner of Police’s order.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:36 PM IST