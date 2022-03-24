Indore: Two IMC employees hurt as structure falls on poclain machine during demolition drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) were injured when a portion of an illegal building fell on a poclain machine during an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday.

Removal gang of IMC had gone to Scheme No 140 to remove the illegally constructed structure.

When the poclain machine driver was demolishing the building a major portion of it fell on the machine injuring the driver and another employee of IMC.

The injured employees were admitted to Bombay hospital. The condition of the driver is stated to be critical.

Building inspector Ghazal Khanna informed higher-ups about the incident. Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni had reached the accident site.

