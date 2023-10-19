Indore: Two Held With Three Robbed Mobile Phones

Representational photo | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested by the police for snatching mobile phones from the people in the Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday. Three mobile phones were recovered from them and the accused are being questioned further.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Suresh alias Gabbar and Nana alias Narendra were caught near Silicon City on Tuesday. During a search, a mobile phone was recovered from the dickey of their scooter.

The accused first tried to mislead the police but later they confessed to their crime and told the police that the mobile phone was stolen and they were roaming in the area to sell the same.

During the investigation, the accused informed the police that they had snatched mobile phones from two persons in Reti Mandi Square and at Gamlewali Pulia area a few days ago.

After verifying the information given by the accused, the police recovered two more mobile phones from the accused. A bike used in the crime was also recovered from them.

Accused Suresh was booked for his involvement in a loot case, a case under the NDPS Act, etc by the Rajendra Nagar police a few days ago. Accused Nana was also involved in a loot and an Arms Act case in the area.

Police believe that the accused would reveal more such incidents. They are being questioned about the involvement of other people too. Police said that the accused used to commit such crimes to fulfil their need for drugs.

Read Also MP: AAP Leaders Of Chhatarpur Booked For Holding Press Conference Amidst Model Code Of Conduct

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)