Indore: Two held with MD drugs worth ₹1 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were caught with MD drugs worth Rs 1 lakh in Khajrana area, police said on Sunday. The accused bought the drugs from someone at a cheap price to sell it at higher prices to drug users.

According to Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh, the team of Khajrana police were searching for suspicious people in the area when they spotted two persons on RE-2 Road.

The accused tried to flee but they were later caught by the police team. During a search, more than 13 grams of MD drugs were recovered from them. A scooter used in the crime was also seized from them.

The accused have been identified as Irfan Khan, a resident of Khajrana area and Gokul of New Gauri Nagar area of the city. The accused allegedly informed the police that they are drug users and to fulfil their need for drugs and to become rich in less time, they started supplying drugs.

They were booked under relevant section of the NDPS act and are being questioned to know the role of other people in drug supply in the city.