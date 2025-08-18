 Indore: Two Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Lakh

Indore: Two Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Lakh

The accused tried to flee but they were later caught by the police team

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Two held with MD drugs worth ₹1 lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were caught with MD drugs worth Rs 1 lakh in Khajrana area, police said on Sunday. The accused bought the drugs from someone at a cheap price to sell it at higher prices to drug users.

According to Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh, the team of Khajrana police were searching for suspicious people in the area when they spotted two persons on RE-2 Road.

The accused tried to flee but they were later caught by the police team. During a search, more than 13 grams of MD drugs were recovered from them. A scooter used in the crime was also seized from them.

Read Also
BMC Surveying Unauthorised Gaushalas In City; Only 42 Cow Shelters Registered With Municipal Body
article-image

The accused have been identified as Irfan Khan, a resident of Khajrana area and Gokul of New Gauri Nagar area of the city. The accused allegedly informed the police that they are drug users and to fulfil their need for drugs and to become rich in less time, they started supplying drugs.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered

They were booked under relevant section of the NDPS act and are being questioned to know the role of other people in drug supply in the city. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's DAVV Hosts International Photography Slideshow On World Photography Day

Indore's DAVV Hosts International Photography Slideshow On World Photography Day

Indore: Tai Expresses Pain Over Plight Of Kanh-Saraswati Rivers

Indore: Tai Expresses Pain Over Plight Of Kanh-Saraswati Rivers

Indore Municipal Corporation Awards ₹1,073 Crore Project To Enhance Water Supply

Indore Municipal Corporation Awards ₹1,073 Crore Project To Enhance Water Supply

Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated

Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated

Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Boy Dies After Quack’s Treatment In Piplia Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Boy Dies After Quack’s Treatment In Piplia Mandi