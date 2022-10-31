Indore: Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 2L

Representative Image | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch arrested two persons with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh on Monday. The accused were trying to deliver the brown sugar to a person in the Gandhi Nagar area.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that two persons would deliver the brown sugar to a person near Gomatgiri Square. The Crime Branch officers, accompanied by a Gandhi Nagar police station team, swooped down on the mentioned place and arrested two persons, named Santosh Parmar and Dharmendra Pawar, both residents of Depalpur. About 20 grams of brown sugar were recovered from them. The alue of the brown sugar in the international market is Rs 2 lakh. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.