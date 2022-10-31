e-Paper Get App
Indore: Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 2L

Indore: Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 2L

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
Representative Image | Representative image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch arrested two persons with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh on Monday. The accused were trying to deliver the brown sugar to a person in the Gandhi Nagar area.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that two persons would deliver the brown sugar to a person near Gomatgiri Square. The Crime Branch officers, accompanied by a Gandhi Nagar police station team, swooped down on the mentioned place and arrested two persons, named Santosh Parmar and Dharmendra Pawar, both residents of Depalpur. About 20 grams of brown sugar were recovered from them. The alue of the brown sugar in the international market is Rs 2 lakh. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Indore: 76 LPG cylinders, 3 vehicles seized from illegal godown

MP: Massive corruption alleged in PMAY

Barwani: Police launch drive against habitual offenders

Khargone tanker blast: Skin grafting of six patients done but health conditions still critical

