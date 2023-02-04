Indore: Two held for robbing student of laptop, two mobile phones

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons for robbing a student of his laptop and two mobile phones in the Bhanwarkuan area, on Thursday.

The stolen goods were recovered from them, and a search is on for one of their accomplices.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said that a person named Anil Dangi, a resident of Abhinav Nagar was robbed of his laptop and two mobile phones by three unidentified persons on January 26. Anil was in his rented room when the accused reached there, robbed him and fled the scene.

In this case, the police have arrested two persons, Sandeep and Aman. They allegedly confessed their crime. One of their accomplices named Ankit was on the run till the filing of the report.

The accused had attacked the complainant before robbing him. Further investigation is on into the case.

On the run accused of stabbing held

Bhanwarkuan police on Thursday arrested a person, who was on-the-run after a case was registered against him for attacking a person with a knife a few days ago. According to police, the accused is Shahrukh, and he was arrested from the Bhanwarkuan area. He allegedly attacked a person in the Bhanwarkuan area on January 30 and was on the run. A knife was recovered from his possession.

The accused is a notorious criminal and was earlier booked in Bhanwarkuan, Azad Nagar, Sanyogitaganj and Rajendra Nagar police station areas of the city.

Youth held with 50 kilograms of bhang

A youth was arrested with 50 kilograms of bhang by the crime branch. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Bharat, a resident of Banganga area was arrested from the Central Kotwali area while he was carrying bhang in two bags. Bhang was recovered from him and he was booked under section 109 of the IPC and the relevant section of the Excise Act.

On the run accused in drugs case arrested

An on-the-run accused involved in a drugs case was arrested by the Bhanwarkuan police on Thursday. According to police, information was received that a person named Santosh Mali, who was on the run in connection with the case for the past two months, was seen in the area. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused. He used to supply cannabis in the area through his peddlers. They used to target students.