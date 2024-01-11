Indore: Two Held For Robbing Gas Agency Owner Of ₹2 Lakh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons for robbing a gas agency owner of Rs 2 lakh after attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon and throwing chilli powder in his eyes in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. Police claimed that the accused were arrested within 24 hours and Rs 1.19 lakh and a bike used in the crime was also recovered from them.

According to ACP (Annapurna) Nandani Sharma, gas agency owner Govind Gurnani, a resident of Kranti Kriplani Nagar was robbed of Rs 2 lakh by two bikers on Monday night. He informed the police that he was going to his shop in Karbala Maidan area from his gas agency when the accused robbed him near Sales Tax Colony after attacking him with some object and throwing chilli powder in his eyes. A case under section 394 of the IPC was registered by the police.

A team led by Chandan Nagar police station in-charge was constituted to investigate the crime and arrest the accused. More than two dozen CCTVs of the area were examined by the police team and informers were also instructed to give information about the suspects. On Tuesday night, police received information that two robbery suspects were seen near Sirpur Lake. The police team reached the mentioned place and arrested the accused after cordoning off the area.

The accused were identified as Sohail of Ammar Nagar and Faizan Khan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the city. They allegedly confessed to committing the robbery and also said that they had bought two mobile phones from the money robbed from the complainant. The police have recovered Rs 1.19 lakh in cash, a bike used in the crime, two mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused. The accused are being questioned further.