Indore: Two from Vidisha arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh

Indore: City police arrested two men from Vidisha in connection with theft cases in Banganga area on Friday. Goods worth Rs 3 lakh including 13 mobile phones were recovered from them.

On the directives of SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, two teams were constituted at Banganga police station to arrest those involved in theft or other crimes. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said police team arrested two persons Mahendra Singh Rajput and Hariom Dhakad, the residents of Lateri in Vidisha district. They were roaming near Laxmibai Railway Station to sell stolen mobile phones.

The police recovered 13 mobile phones from the accused. The phones were reportedly stolen by the accused from a mobile phone shop in Kushwah Nagar on October 25, 2019. The accused had entered after breaking open the shop and fled with mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh.

The accused told police that they committed 15 thefts in the city after which police recovered goods worth Rs 3 lakh including four LED TVs and cash from the accused. Police said accused had also stolen goods from a grocery shop on Banganga Main Road. ASP Choubey said Mahendra stays in Bhagirathpura and Hariom stays in Kushwah Nagar. They came to city from Vidisha for job and started committing thefts at locked housed and shops.