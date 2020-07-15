Indore: Two from Rajgarh held with cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh

Indore: Crime branch on Wednesday arrested two persons from Rajgarh district with cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh in a car. They were arrested from Four Lane Road. while they were ferrying the consignment from Khalghat to Rajasthan. A sticker depicting ‘MP High Court Advocate’ was pasted on the windscreen of the accused’s car.
DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said a crime branch team was constituted to keep an eye on people indulged in drug supply. Following a tip-off, the crime branch team accompanied by Kishanganj police station team bega checking vehicles on Four Lane Road and in the process, they stopped “this” car with the sticker. Three bags containing cannabis were recovered from the car. Crime branch team seized 102 kg cannabis (51 packets containing 2 kg cannabis in each) from two accused.
The police arrested Mohammad Sail and Prakash Vishwakarma, residents of Sarangpur in Rajgarh district. They were booked under relevant section of NDPS Act and their car has been seized. The car was found registered in the name of one Mohammad Sarvar Khan of Sikandara Colony in the city. The police are seeking additional information about the car owner.
The arrested accused allegedly informed the police that they met a person in Manpur Ghat area. The man possibly resides in Khalghat area. He had taken the car and came with cannabis in it. The accused have given him Rs 5 lakh for the cannabis.
The accused were planning to deliver the consignment to someone in Rajasthan. They also said they worked under a kingpin. They were going to Rajasthan via Indore, Ujjain, Agar and Susner. They allegedly confessed to supply cannabis to Rajasthan earlier. The prime accused is from Odisha and the police are gathering information about him.
