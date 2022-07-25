Indore: Two from Rajasthan arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 5L

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch nabbed two persons while they were trying to deliver brown sugar to someone in Gandhinagar area of the city, police said on Sunday. Brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from them and they are being questioned further.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that two persons would deliver the drugs to someone near Navdapanth village on Dhar Road. After the information, the Crime Branch accompanied by Gandhinagar police reached the mentioned place. On seeing the police, the accused tried to flee from the spot. However, the police arrested them after cordoning off the area.

The accused were identified as Arbaz and Mohsin, residents of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. During a search, the Crime Branch recovered about 50 grams of brown sugar and three mobile phones from the accused. The value of the brown sugar is Rs 5 lakh in the international market.

The accused have allegedly confessed to delivering the drugs to many people. The police have seized the mobile phones and they are part of the investigation. Police claimed that the accused have supplied the drugs to many people on the borders of Rajasthan and Indore. The accused have been handed over to the Gandhinagar police station staff and they were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway into the case.