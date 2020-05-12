Indore: Two FIRs lodged by cops at doorstep under 'FIR Apke Dwar' scheme on first day

Innovations are the in-thing these days and getting more people-friendly will obviously earn more praise. Under the ‘FIR Apke Dwar’ initiative of state police, two police stations of the city have started FIR facility at the place of victims on Monday. On the first day of launching, two cases were registered in Palasia and Hatod police station jurisdictions. The police have started the facility during the lockdown as many victims are facing problems in reaching police station to lodge complaints during the lockdown.

Home minister Narottam Mishra and DGP Vivek Johri have started the project for selected cities in the state. DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said under the pilot project of the state government, Palasia police station in urban and Hatod police station in rural area have started the facility from Monday. Fast Response Vehicle (FRV) of both police stations have registered their first FIR on the first day after reaching the victim’s place.

DIG Mishra said people, especially women, will be benefited as they aren't able to reach police station to lodge FIR during present situation in the city. In first phase, two police stations have been selected for ‘FIR Apke Dwar’ and the facility may be started at other police station after the success of the project.

CSP (Gandhi Nagar) Soumya Jain said Dial 100 vehicle (FRV) from Hatod police station reached Jambudi Sarwan village, about 10 km away from Hatod police station after the information of clash between two families there. ASI Nagendra Singh Bhadoriya along with team reached there and lodged FIR on the complaint of victim at his place. Another FIR was lodged in Palasia area. TI Vinod Dixit said that ASI Ishwarchand Rathore along with team reached Patrakar Square and registered a case of accident on the complaint of victim.