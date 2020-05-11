Indore: Youngest and oldest in corona web, 12-day body and 100-yr-old woman infected

Indore: Even if the percentage of positive patients has been decreasing in Indore, patients coming from new areas have become a major reason of concern. Moreover, the infection of virus has spread among the people of all age groups, including infants and elderly women.

A 12-day-old boy, resident of MOG Lines, has become the youngest patient in Indore who has been diagnosed with COVID 19. Similarly, a 100-year-old woman, resident of Nehru Nagar, has got infected with the disease. Both were tested positive on Saturday.

The newborn got infected through his maternal grandfather and grandmother, who were tested positive a couple of days ago.

His mother had come to Indore from Ahmedabad before lockdown for delivery but got infected. Both mother and son were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Similarly, the 100-year old woman too tested positive along with five members of the family. A family member had died due to the disease a few days ago due to the symptoms of COVID 19 after which, whole family had gone through testing and were found positive.

6 more discharged

As many as 16 more patients were discharged from two hospitals on Sunday. As many as 9 patients were discharged from Choithram Hospital while seven were discharged from MRTB Hospital. Similarly, 10 patients were discharged from Asrawad Jail. These were inmates and were asymptomatic.

Health Department inspects Index Medical College

A team of health department, led by Dr Amit Malakar inspected Index Medical College, which is a red category hospital, on Sunday. The inspection was done for checking its facilities so that an MoU could be signed with the administration for free treatment of positive patients.

“It was a second inspection of Index Medical College, earlier we have also inspected Choithram Hospital and SAIMS as well. We were checking facilities in these hospitals so that MOU could be signed with them,” Dr Malakar said.

During initial inspection, various anomalies were found there but it was improved in Sunday’s inspection. “We will submit the report to the administration,” he added.

Health department starts distributing medicines as well

Along with surveying the people, health department has also started distributing medicines to the people who are at high risk of COVID-19.

“On directions of Collector Manish Singh, we are giving necessary medicines to the people who are suffering from other disease including diabetes and hypertension. Our survey team is providing consultation and medicines to the patients who were found at high risk during the survey,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.