Indore: Two employees of post office booked for embezzlement of Rs 1.40 lakh

Indore: Two employees of the post office were booked for embezzlement of Rs 1.40 lakh on Friday. The employees were booked after a departmental enquiry against them. No arrest in the case was done till the filing of the report.

Annapurna police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that Dariyav Singh, an official from MG Road post office, lodged a complaint against an employee named Yadvendra Singh for embezzling a customer in the name of opening his account. Yadvendra had taken Rs 3 lakh from a person of Mahavar Nagar but he didn’t deposit the entire amount in the account of that person. Yadvendra allegedly embezzled some money after which the account holder had lodged a complaint with senior officials. A departmental enquiry was ordered in which Yadvendra’s role was found suspicious after which the officials lodged a complaint with police.

In another case, a case was registered against one Umrao Singh Chouhan on the complaint of post office officer Dariyav Singh. Umrao is posted at Sudama Nagar post office and he had allegedly obtained the user ID and password of a customer and stole Rs 40,000 from the account. He had transferred the money to the bank account of his relatives.

TI Dwivedi said that persons were booked under the relevant section of the IPC and further investigation is on.