Indore: Two drown as bike falls into river; 3-yr-old girl saved by one of the survivors

Four people including a minor girl riding on a bike on Sunday met with an accident on a bridge in Khudel area when the bike fell into the flowing river below. Two of them died, but luckily, one of the survivors managed to save the minor girl.

Khudel police station in-charge, Rupesh Dubey, said that the incident took place on a bridge on the Kshipra river in Semliya Chau village. The four people riding the bike were three-year-old girl Amrita, Ramesh (39), Kalu and Jagdish.



Police said the four were returning from their relative's house. While they were crossing the bridge, the bike got disbalanced and Ramesh jumped from the bike and the other three fell into the river. Somehow Ramesh saved Amrita but Kalu and Jagdish drowned due to the strong current of the river.



Police with the help of NDRF team launched a search operation and recovered Jagdish's body. The search for Kalu body is going on.



Ramesh who saved the minor girl, Amrita, told police that as soon as he sensed that the bike had got disbalanced he jumped from the bike because he was sitting in the rear. He then saved the girl when she fell into the river.

