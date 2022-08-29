Indore: Two boys drown in Sirpur Lake, bodies recovered

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned in Sirpur Lake and their bodies were recovered by a rescue team on Sunday. They and two of their friends had gone for a bathe in the lake on Saturday afternoon and, when they reached the deep end of the water body, they drowned. Their friends were scared of the incident and did not reveal the matter to anyone on Saturday.

Chandan Nagar police station-in-charge Abhay Nema said the deceased had been identified as Ritik Sahu of Shraddha Saburi Colony and Lalit Vishwakarma of the Gurushankar Nagar area of the city. Preliminary investigations revealed that, while one of them was drowning, the other tried to save him but he also drowned.

On Sunday, some people found the body of a boy in the lake and informed the police. After recovering the body, the police identified him and, later, the rescue team started a search for the other boy and found his body in the lake after a few hours.

The police are investigating the case and are waiting for the autopsy report.