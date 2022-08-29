e-Paper Get App

Indore: Two boys drown in Sirpur Lake, bodies recovered

They had gone for a bathe in the lake with two other friends

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned in Sirpur Lake and their bodies were recovered by a rescue team on Sunday. They and two of their friends had gone for a bathe in the lake on Saturday afternoon and, when they reached the deep end of the water body, they drowned. Their friends were scared of the incident and did not reveal the matter to anyone on Saturday.

Chandan Nagar police station-in-charge Abhay Nema said the deceased had been identified as Ritik Sahu of Shraddha Saburi Colony and Lalit Vishwakarma of the Gurushankar Nagar area of the city. Preliminary investigations revealed that, while one of them was drowning, the other tried to save him but he also drowned.

On Sunday, some people found the body of a boy in the lake and informed the police. After recovering the body, the police identified him and, later, the rescue team started a search for the other boy and found his body in the lake after a few hours.

The police are investigating the case and are waiting for the autopsy report.

Read Also
Indore: One-and-a-half-year-old boy falls off stairs, dies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Two boys drown in Sirpur Lake, bodies recovered

RECENT STORIES

Masters vs MBA - Which is the right one for you?

Masters vs MBA - Which is the right one for you?

'A spectacular all-round performance': PM Narendra Modi hails India after thrilling 5-wicket win...

'A spectacular all-round performance': PM Narendra Modi hails India after thrilling 5-wicket win...

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Mumbai: BMC working to make Ganesh mandals aware of 13 unsafe bridges in city that lie on busy...

Mumbai: BMC working to make Ganesh mandals aware of 13 unsafe bridges in city that lie on busy...

Asia Cup 2022: R Jadeja's 35, Hardik Pandya's 33* power India to thrilling 5-wicket win over...

Asia Cup 2022: R Jadeja's 35, Hardik Pandya's 33* power India to thrilling 5-wicket win over...