Indore: Two booked under NSA in pub brawl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were booked under the National Security Act on Tuesday in connection with the group clash in Four More Shots pub a couple of days ago. It is said that one of the accused is the manager of the pub.

Tukoganj police arrested more than a dozen people so far. Police slapped NSA against two persons Happy Ali and Ranveer. The district magistrate has ordered action against the accused under NSA. Further investigations into the case are going on.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:10 PM IST