Indore: Two arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 13 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 01:48 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Crime Branch police arrested two persons with MD drugs worth Rs 13 lakh in the Khajrana area, the police said on Tuesday. A bike, mobile phones and some cash were also seized from the accused.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that two persons would deliver the drugs to some person on the grounds behind Shahid petrol pump. The Crime Branch team reached the place and managed to arrest two persons, named Shahid alias Nitra and Zuber, residents of the Azad Nagar area of the city.

During a search, the Crime Branch officers recovered about 130 grams of MD drugs from the accused. They could not give a satisfactory answer about the drugs after which they were taken to the Crime Branch police station where they were booked under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act. The value of the drugs is Rs 13 lakh in the international market. The accused were earlier booked for their involvement in criminal activities. The police are also trying to identify the person to whom they were going to deliver the drugs.

