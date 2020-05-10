Indore: Two arrested for misbehaving with policemen in Chandan Nagar

Two persons were arrested on Saturday while a search is on for their accomplices in connection for misbehaving with police in Chandan Nagar area. The police have booked the accused in various sections of IPC.

According to Chandan Nagar police, the incident took place on May 6. Vishal from SAF had lodged a complaint that they were patrolling the area when they reached in Geeta Nagar area where they spotted three persons on a bike roaming in the area. Policemen Govind and Pravin stopped them and told to follow the lockdown. The youths started arguing with them. Later, other youths reached the spot who also joined the altercation with policemen. It is said that some of the persons manhandled the policemen and threatened them with dire consequences.

After the incident, the cops reached the police station. It is said that the Chandan Nagar police tried to up cover the incident. However, a case was registered against the accused a day after the incident on Thursday and arrested two persons named Akram and one of his accomplices in connection with the same. Police said that a search is on for other accused.