Indore: Two arrested for killing bank recovery officer for money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a recovery officer of a private bank on Saturday. The suspects were detained on Saturday and, after verification, were arrested by the police. The accused allegedly confessed to killing the bank officer for money. After killing him, the accused put him in a gunny sack and dumped the body on a bridge in the Rau area.

According to Rau police station-in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi, Hukum Singh, 28, a resident of the Durga Nagar area, was employed as a recovery officer at a bank in the Rajendra Nagar. His decomposed body was recovered from the Kamal Nagar area on Friday. After identification of the deceased, the police detained two persons, named Aslam and Nandu, as they were the prime suspects.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to killing Hukum Singh and said that Aslam used to provide loans from the same bank. He met Hukum Singh a few months ago. Later, they became friends. Aslam had to repay his debts and his accomplice, Nandu, was also facing financial difficulties. On August 16, Hukum Singh reached Rau for collection of money. Then, the accused prepared a plan to kill him and take the money from his bag.

The police said, according to the plan, the accused took Hukum Singh to Aslam’s home on the pretext of having tea. They were sitting there and Aslam was working on his tablet when Aslam brought a heavy object from outside and allegedly hit Hukum Singh with it. Singh fell unconscious, after which they put his body in a bag and later dumped it at an isolated place near the Kamal Nagar area. Before dumping the body, the accused threw his mobile phone and tablet in the bushes to destroy evidence.

The accused found about Rs 70,000 in Hukum Singh’s bag. Aslam gave Rs 20,000 to Nandu and he kept the rest. The police are investigating the case to recover the money from the accused.