Bhopal: In melee following fire, a woman dies after being hit by passenger bus

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old woman died after she came under the rear wheel of a passenger bus after a ruckus broke out following a fire in a cart. The incident took place near Taj-ul-Masajid around 8.30 on Friday morning in Shahjahanabad area.

The woman was returning home on a bike with her children and husband when the fatal accident took place. SHO Shahjahanabad Saurab Pandey said, “Mahesh Gakhare, a resident of Kamala Nagar was returning from Bhopal railway station on his bike. He was accompanied by his wife Durga Gakhare (33), son Lakshya (9) and daughter Tamiya (6).

The family was heading home to Kamla on a bike. As they were passing by Taj-ul-Masjid, suddenly there was ruckus in the area after fire broke out in a cart. The people standing near the cart ran for their life. In the melee some people collided with the bike. Mahesh lost his balance and his wife and kids fell on the road. The woman came under the rear wheel of a bus heading towards Royal Market, SHO said. She died on the spot, while her husband and children suffered minor injuries. The police have seized the bus.