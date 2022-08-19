Bhopal: Life of Genda Bai, family changes after finding diamond in Panna

Genda Bai (L) and diamond (R) | FPJ File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The life of poor tribal woman Genda Bai and her family has changed after Genda Bai, a resident of Purshottampur hamlet in Panna district, discovered a precious diamond while picking up firewood in jungle. Now, she and her family members are celebrities and people have started calling them Lakhpati though diamond is yet to be auctioned.

Genda Bai’s son Rajesh Adivasi told Free Press, “Whenever any of us passes through the market, public place, people say see there, Lakhpati is going.”

Though it sounds sarcastic to family, diamond has given them recognition, status, which they were not used to earlier.

“Now, shopkeepers approach us and tell us that we can buy whatever we need. We are planning sister’s wedding. Jewellers approach us and insist that we should purchase jewellery from their shop. Likewise, cloth traders have also given offer,” he said.

He added that some people were contacting his mother to know the exact place in jungle where she found the diamond as they also wanted to search diamond in that area.

However, the family is anxious to know when will their diamond go under hammer and how much money will they get, which will be like windfall in their life. The family wants to do many things. For instance, they want to build a house as they are living in a small makeshift house.

After depositing the diamond, Genda Bai had received advance of Rs 1 lakh, which family is using wisely. Rajesh wants to know whether it is a genuine diamond worth is Rs 25 lakh as had been reported in media.