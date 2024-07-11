Indore: Two-And-A-Half Months Before Her Term Ends, VC Drops Bombshell, Changes Heads Of 16 Depts

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around two-and-a-half months before her tenure comes to an end, DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Wednesday dropped a bombshell with changing heads of as many as 16 teaching departments and institutes taking many by surprise. Using her powers under Ordinance 23, she changed heads of all those departments and institutes, who had completed at least three years of their tenure. However, most of the heads were in the chair for more than five to six years, some even over a decade.

The major departments and institutes, which have seen change in guard, include Institute of Engineering and Technology, International Institute of Professional Studies and Planning, Institute of Management Studies, School of Pharmacy and School of Commerce.

While IET director Prof Sanjeev Tokekar has been replaced with his wife Prof Vrinda Tokekar, Prof Yamani Karmakar has been appointed as director in place of Prof BK Tripathi. Sanjeev Tokekar, who was in the chair for the past 13 to 14 years, was the longest serving director in IET.

Similarly, IMS director Prof Sangeeta Jain, who was director for the past six years, has been replaced with Prof Deepak Shrivastava whereas Dr Suresh Patidar has been made head of School of Commerce in place of Preeti Singh. Likewise, School of Pharmacy head Prof Rajesh Sharma, who was head for over a decade, has been replaced with Dr Gajendra Pratap Chaudhary.

For the past six months there was a buzz on the campus that the VC would change heads before the model code of conduct comes into force for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours died down as model code came into force but changes in headships were not being done. When the poll code was barely lifted hardly anyone had thought that Jain, whose tenure as VC was just left for four months, would be thinking of reshuffling heads.

With less than three months to go, Jain made the biggest administrative rejig in the past 11 years. Before this the then VC DP Singh had changed 22 heads in 2013. School of Physics head Prof Ashutosh Mishra, who was head for the last eight years, has been moved to School of Mathematics.

VC prefers women for big roles

The VC preferred women to men when it came in giving headship and directorship of departments and institutes respectively. While the first lady VC of DAVV dropped two women from headship, she appointed four new heads in the latest reshuffle. While Sangeeta Jain and Preeti Singh have been removed from headship, Yamani Karmakar, Vrindra Tokekar, Sudhira Chandel and Rubina Chaudhary have been made HoDs. Chandel, who is currently director of Directorate of Physical Education, has been made head of School of Physical Education in place of Deepak Mehta whereas Chaudhary has replaced RN Singh as head of School of Energy.

First time heads

Yamini Karmakar, Vandit Hedau, Rubina Chaudhary, Kapil Sharma, Ganeshwar Mishra, Ugrasen Suman, Hemant Parmar, Rubina Chaudhary and Gajendra Pratap Chaudhary.

Shifted from one dept to another

While former VC and head of School of Physics, Prof Ashutosh Mishra has been shifted to School of Mathematics, School of Social Science head Rekha Acharya has been moved to Deen Dayal Kaushal Kendra. Prof Kapil Sharma is the new head of School of Social Science. Likewise, School of Biotechnology head Anjana Jajoo has been made head of School of Life Sciences in place of Tushar Banerjee and the latter has been moved to School of Library Sciences as HoD. Hemant Parmar has been made head of Biotechnology department.

Thanks for unconditional support, says VC

After issuing the order, the VC posted a message on DAVV HoDs group thanking them for their unconditional support. ëI take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the heads/ directors for their unconditional support, cooperation and contribution towards the development of the university,í her post reads.

EC member Dr AK Dwivedi said that these changes were done as per the rotation policy of the university and were required for the grooming of the second line. ëEveryone should take these changes positively and should work collectively for the welfare of students and progress of the university,í he added.

