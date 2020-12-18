Indore: ​TV serial Yeshu to ​be aired from Dec 22, Christians thrilled

Indore:

Researched by a Father from Indore, 'Yeshu' a television serial will be aired ​in &TV ​starting ​on Dec 22, 2020​, from 8 pm.​

Christian community members at St Joseph's Church, Nanda Nagar celebrated and shared their delight by calling it as a unique Christmas.

This serial is based on the actual event of the birth of Jesus Christ and his own sacrifice on the cross for humanity, as shared by Sharman Francis from the church.

He added that the serial stars Vivaan Shah as Jesus 'childhood, and Sonali Nikam as Maryam and Arya Dharamchand as Joseph, Jesus' parents.

The researcher on this serial is Fr John Paul SVD from Indore, who helped with all the research work, checking facts and giving insights ​into the life of Jesus Christ under the supervision of Fr Savari Rayan SVD.

Paul shared, "Yeshu is born in a cowshed ​to devoutly religious ​parents and in his growing​-​up years, has profound knowledge and understanding of spirituality and religion, which shapes his core beliefs of love, compassion, forgiveness and peace."

He added that Yeshu is blessed with miraculous powers, ​but ​he is unaware of them. "Through his childhood, Yeshu is nurtured and guided towards his life purpose by his mother," Paul said.

A brief preview of Yeshu

‘Yeshu’ is a story of an exceptionally benevolent child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him. His love and compassion for all is a stark contrast to the dark, evil forces prevalent during his lifetime. Witnessing the various atrocities on his family and in society has a deep impact on him. His attempt​s​ to help others and ease their pain often leads to situations where he inevitably ends up being hurt and condemned, by not just the oppressors, but also people at large. But even that does not stop Yeshu from continuing on his path.