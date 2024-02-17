Indore: 'Truth, Informed Religion & Action Are Basis Of Building India's Identity'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The third edition of Narmada Sahitya Manthan began amid the chanting of the Ved Mantras, Narmadaastakam in Dhar on Friday. Pots filled with the holy Narmada river were placed and worshipped at the venue of the Manthan. Intellectuals expressed their view in the inauguration ceremony of the literature festival.

The inaugural session started with the lighting of the lamp in the presence of the chief guest Dr. KG Suresh, vice chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Padmashree Bhagatilal Rajpurohit and the dignified presence of J. Nandkumar, national convenor of Pragya Pravah.

Dr Mukesh Modh, coordinator of Narmada Sahitya Manthan presented the outline and the concept of the programme. Addressing the literature lovers, chief guest Dr KG Suresh said that the scriptures written by Raja Bhoj are ideal for the students of journalism to understand every dimension of life. Padmashree Rajpurohit threw light in detail on the literature, governance and architecture of Raja Bhoj. Raja Bhoj ruled for about 55 years and wrote about 84 texts on subjects like literature, astrology, Ayurveda, crafts and politics.

J Nandakumar expressed his views on the concept of India's self. Truth, informed religion and action are the basis of building India's self. Countries choose their symbols based on their own thinking. China chose the dragon because it advocates aggression while India's symbol is the cow, which is a symbol of peace. The first session was based on the topic of self-based education system. National secretary of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar expressed his views on this subject.

On the basis of self-based education, we will be able to make India economically prosperous. He said that students will be successful only if they focus on efforts instead of results. He urged the parents that if they love their children then they should not send them to English medium school. If changes are to be made in the education system then it is possible only through society.