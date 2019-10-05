Indore: Truckers strike from today

Indore: In the midst of the festive season, the supply of the essential commodities including petrol-diesel and vegetables is likely to hit severely in days to come as the transporters have given the call for an indefinite strike from Saturday. The strike call has been given against the 5% hike in VAT on Petrol-diesel and three other demands.

The strike call was taken following the failure of the talks between a delegation of transporters of the state and Chief Minister Kamal Nath held at Vallabha Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon. CL Mukati, President of Indore Truck Operators and Transporter Association (ITOTA) said that 64 different unions of the transporters of 52 districts have supported the indefinite strike call.

Mukati said that over 1 lakh trucks, including 10,000 to 15,000 trucks of the city, come from outside the state every day. They will be allowed enter the state and city and off-load the goods, but they will not load any goods from here.

Informing about the support they have received from different transporters’ associations, Mukati said the South Indian Truck Operators have already extended their support. On Friday, Mukati and other office-bearers met members of the association of fuel (petrol-diesel and kerosene) transporting tankers at Dewas Naka area on Friday. “They have supported the strike call and assured that their trucks will also away from the roads,” Mukati said.

Similarly, tucks engaged in transporting goods from the goods shed of railway have also joined the strike call.

Official sources of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruits and Vegetable Mandi at Choithram area have stated that truckers strike will affected the supply of the fruits and vegetable in Mandi. Mukati claimed that we requested farmers to support the strike call and they did so.

Major demands of transporters:

-Withdrawal of 5% VAT hike on petrol and diesel.

-Withdrawal of hiked Life Time Road Tax from old vehicles registered between 30 October 2011 to 30 November 2014. They are willing to pay quarterly tax

-Stopping corruption from check posts located at the State borders

-Hike of Rs 500 per tonne made on registration of old vehicles must be withdrawn.