Indore: Trophies unveiled for West Zone Body Building Championships

Four trophies were unveiled on the eve of the West Zone Body Building Championships in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The West Zone Bodybuilding Championships will be organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on November 26 in the traditional Kartik Mel. The winners will be given cash prizes as well as trophies. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal unveiled the Mayor Trophy along with committee patrons, coordinators and co-coordinators on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of the Indian Body Building Federation, Mumbai the UMC with the special cooperation of the State Bodybuilding Institute, Madhya Pradesh, the 33rd Mayor Trophy Western India Body Building Championship will be organised in memory of former mayor late Premnarayan Yadav.

Patron of West Zone Body Building Championships organising committee Satyanarayan Chauhan and convener Imran Khan said that the centre of attraction of Kartik Mela is Mayor Trophy in which more than 250 body seekers will participate from Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh.

Bodybuilders of national and international level will provide a feast of body muscles and the best bodybuilder in the competition will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 51 thousand and a Mayor trophy. Best poser trophy in memory of social worker late Jagdish Narang, Muscular man trophy in memory of the late Chunni Pehlwan, Best improved trophy and cash amount in memory of the late Gurumukh Das Thani will be awarded. Rs 3 lakh 50 thousand cash prizes will be distributed in 10 weight categories of the competition.

