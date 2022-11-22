Ujjain: Bharat Jodo Yatra cricket tourney begins at Kshirsagar Stadium

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Prradesh): The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ free cricket tournament was inaugurated at Kshirsagar Stadium here on Monday. In this unique tournament being held in the city, vouchers for sugar, pulses, oil and petrol are being given as prizes. In this tournament, 64 teams from 32 wards will compete and prizes of more than Rs 1, 51, 000 will be awarded.

Former ministers Priyavrat Singh Khinchi and Jaivardhan Singh were present at the inauguration of the Bharat Jodo Yatra cricket tournament. The tournament was inaugurated in the presence of Congress MLAs from the district Murli Morwal, Ramlal Malviya, Mahesh Parmar, City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadauria, district president Kamal Patel and senior Congress leader Batuk Shankar Joshi. Tournament organiser and City Congress Committee’s executive president Vivek Yadav said in his address that politics should not come among sports players.

Yadav said, for the first time in Ujjain, we are conducting a tournament of such a huge amount free of cost, where the players used to feel the need to drink water, on which today we have also provided a water tank here. During the cricket match, the man of the match and the spectators sitting in the spectators’ gallery were given food items as a reward keeping in view of the inflation. The first match was held between ward number 14 and number 10, in which the latter team won. The proceedings were conducted by Rajesh Tiwari and gratitude was expressed by Kamal Patel.