Indore: Tri-weekly train for Vaishnodevi from November 9

Indore: The train from the city for Mata Vaishnodevi will start from November 9 and from Mata Vaishnodevi from November 11. The train will run tri-weekly.



The Railway Board released the notification of recommencing of the operation of the train on Friday with complete schedule and starting of date and days of operation.

As per the notification, train no. 02919 Mhow-Mata Viashnodevi will start operation as a special train from November 9 till further order.

From Mhow it will run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Train no. 02920 Mata Viashnodevi to Mhow will start operation from November 11 till further order and it will be operated on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Mata Vaishnodevi train will leave Mhow at 11:50 am and reach Mata Vaishnodevi at 5:20 pm the next day. This train will return from Mata Vaishnodevi at 7:30 am and reach to Mhow at 1:15 pm the next day.