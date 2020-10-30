Indore: Anshika Gupta, a student of The Emerald Heights International School, was being appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana by state government.

Sharing information, school president Muktesh Singh said, “We are immensely proud to share that the Madhya Pradesh Government appoints Anshika Gupta Class-X of the school as a Sidhi district Brand Ambassador for the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana (‘Save the girl child, educate the girl child’) on the International Day of the Girl Child i.e., October 11, 2020 for the year 2020-21.”

“Girls who have recorded significant achievements in any field are chosen as the brand ambassadors, and Anshika is the member of Indian National Shooting Squad, also an inspiration for many girls,” school principal Siddharth Singh added.

The Yojana aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India. On this distinctive achievement, school heads and teachers congratulated Anshika and wished her good luck for all her future endeavours.