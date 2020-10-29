Indore: Thieves decamp with gold worth Rs 6L from advocate’s house

Indore: Thieves targeted the house of an advocate in Juni Indore area and managed to flee with gold worth Rs 6 lakh in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The house owner had gone to meet his daughter in Mhow when the incident happened.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur said the house owner advocate Fakhruddin resides there with his wife and they had gone to Mhow at around 9.15 pm on Wednesday. A neighbour informed the house owner after he found the door open on Thursday morning. After that Fakhruddin reached home and found the broken lock of the door. The almirah had also been forced open and gold worth around Rs 6 lakh was missing from the almirah. The thieves didn’t steal anything else apart from the gold ornaments.

He immediately informed the police after which the police investigated the spot. The CCTVs installed around the spot are also being examined by the police. The victim has provided the CCTV footage to the police to identify the accused.