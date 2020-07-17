Indore: Travel to tourist spots banned; revellers may be booked

Following the spurt in corona cases here, the administration has completely banned travel to all tourist sites. Strict action will be taken against violators (revellers) and they may be arrested too.
Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh had also released an order on Saturday. He also instructed all SDMs and SDOPs on Friday to ensure strict compliance of theorder. Despite the ban, if violators are spotted, they would be arrested under sections 107/116/151.
THE AXE FALLS ON…
Tourist places like Patalpani, Choral, Sitalamata fall, Janapav, Kalakund, Kajaligarh, Yashwant Sagar Talab, Tinchafal, Manpur Talab, Sirpur Talab, Bilawali Talab, Pipliyapala Talab, Banadia Talab, Gulavat etc.
SUNDAY LOCKDOWN TO CONTINUE
Apart from this, there will be complete lockdown/curfew every Sunday in the city. Only urgent services will be exempted. The 24-hour lockdown will be clamped between Sunday 5am and Monday 5 am. Grain, vegetable-fruit market, grocery shops etc. will beclosed during this period. All residents will remain in their homes.
However, drugstores, hospitals, medicine manufacturing units, media etc. will remain open. Persons engaged in these units/establishments must possess identity cards or letters failing which police may take action.