Indore: Travel to tourist spots banned; revellers may be booked

Following the spurt in corona cases here, the administration has completely banned travel to all tourist sites. Strict action will be taken against violators (revellers) and they may be arrested too.

Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh had also released an order on Saturday. He also instructed all SDMs and SDOPs on Friday to ensure strict compliance of theorder. Despite the ban, if violators are spotted, they would be arrested under sections 107/116/151.

THE AXE FALLS ON…

Tourist places like Patalpani, Choral, Sitalamata fall, Janapav, Kalakund, Kajaligarh, Yashwant Sagar Talab, Tinchafal, Manpur Talab, Sirpur Talab, Bilawali Talab, Pipliyapala Talab, Banadia Talab, Gulavat etc.