Indore: ‘Snapping’ bond with Beijing takes a toll on Raksha Bandhan

It’s a double jolt for the markets. First it was corona which had cast its evil eye on the marketing prospects of Raksha Bandhan and then to add to the woes further, the Dragon has spit venom too… How? Read on….

Set for the bandhan bash on August 3, this year the fizz is missing from the market. Understandably, the corporate push isn’t there too. Willing to tie “the bond”, but yet scared of the viral infection, people aren’t venturing out to get their designer rakhis and it is needless to say that worst-hit are the shopkeepers who are facing the brunt badly in terms of dwindling sales.

But corona, it seems, is not a primary aspect which has punched holes in the business. The recent brush with China and the subsequent sentiments of boycotting Chinese products has further pushed the enthusiasm deeper into a whirlpool of uncertainty. This year, designer rakhis which used to be shipped in from Beijing aren’t being anchored at our “ports”. And the desi counterpart of “kachche dhaage” aren’t that jazzy. The shining and attractive Chinese rakhis had a high demand in the market and the shopkeepers used to mint a fortune.

Shiv Sharma, rakhi trader, said, “Earlier, fancy Chinese rakhis, despite being expensive had a huge demand and we earned a handsome margin. This time the desi rakhis are available but they lack the luster and are no match to garner attraction of buyers. As a result, even if the buyer “chooses’ to procure our cheaper stuff, we (shopkeepers) are left with almost no profit.”