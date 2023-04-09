 Indore Transporter’s murder case: Three more accused arrested 
Transporter Sachin Sharma was stabbed to death by a group of men at his office under Juni Indore police station jurisdiction on April 5.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three more accused involved in the murder of transporter Sachin Sharma were arrested by the police, officials said on Saturday. They were arrested near a petrol pump on Agar-Ujjain Road where they were hiding from the police. Police had arrested one of their accused a few hours after the murder case. A search is on for other accused involved in the case.

According to the police, transporter Sachin Sharma was stabbed to death by a group of men at his office under Juni Indore police station jurisdiction on April 5. The police arrested a person named Pankaj a few hours after the incident. 

However, the other accused were on the run. Initially, the police found the location of the accused in Delhi. After that, a team reached there but the accused had changed their location.

Later, the police found their location in Badnawar and Ujjain. Finally, the accused were arrested near a petrol pump on Agar-Ujjain Road. The arrested accused were identified as Shahrukh, Aflez and Rahul. A knife used in the crime and their vehicles were seized by the police.

