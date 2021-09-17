Indore: Training workshop for Dial 100 staff organised

Indore: Dial-100 (Fast Response Vehicle) of the police is doing its job promptly with the aim of providing timely assistance in case of any untoward situation and crime control and any kind of problems to the people. A training workshop was organised for the police force working in Dial-100 in the auditorium of the New Police Control Room for better action and to reach out to victims in the shortest possible time.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:29 AM IST