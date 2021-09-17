e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:28 AM IST

Indore: Training workshop for Dial 100 staff organised

Dial-100 (Fast Response Vehicle) of the police is doing its job promptly.
Staff Reporter
A training workshop was organised for the police force on Thursday. | FPJ

Indore: Dial-100 (Fast Response Vehicle) of the police is doing its job promptly with the aim of providing timely assistance in case of any untoward situation and crime control and any kind of problems to the people. A training workshop was organised for the police force working in Dial-100 in the auditorium of the New Police Control Room for better action and to reach out to victims in the shortest possible time.

Indore: Dial-100 staff helps family from Ratlam

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:29 AM IST
