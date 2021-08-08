Indore: Dial-100 staff helps family from Ratlam

Indore: The staff of Dial-100 helped a family from Ratlam, whose car had broken down in an isolated place in the Betma police station area late on Saturday. They were dropped off at a relative’s house by the policemen. The family members commended the policemen for their prompt help and thanked them.

A person named Irfan Ali contacted the state-level police control room in Bhopal at 12.30 am and sought police help. He informed the police that he and his family were on their way to Indore from Ratlam when his car broke down in an isolated place near Methwada village.

Upon receiving the information, Dial-100 vehicle No. 35 was sent to the spot to help the stranded family. Head constable Jagdish Patel and pilot Rahul Barbariya contacted the caller and reached the spot. The policemen tried to start the vehicle. Later, they safely dropped off the family at a relative’s place in Betma.