Indore: Abandoned by family, old woman rescued by Dial 100 staff

Indore: An elderly woman, who was sitting all alone in a cottage built on a farmer's field in Hatod, during the pouring rain throughout Thursday night was sent to the old age home by Dial-100 staff on Friday.

The police also provided food to the woman and tried to talk to her but she couldn’t give information about her family members.

A local farmer of Hatod area had called the State Level Police Control Room (Dial-100) in Bhopal seeking police assistance for the elderly woman, who was unable to give any information about her family members. After receiving the information, staff of Dial-100 vehicle (Fast Response Vehicle) number 48 was instructed to reach the spot and to help the woman.

Head constable Kaushal Singh Kushwaha and Pilot Bunty of Dial-100 reached the spot. They met the 80-year-old woman, who said her name was Sita Devi, but was unable to give any information about her family members. Dial-100 staff took the elderly woman along with them and inquired about the relatives in the area but they couldn’t find or get any information about her family members or relatives. The elderly woman was later brought to Hatod police station where she was given food.

Information about the woman was circulated with all the police stations of the district. Arrangements have been made to move the elderly woman from Hatod police station to a old age home in Kalani Nagar.