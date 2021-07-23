Indore: Hacker of Indore police website belongs to Pakistan

Indore: City police on Friday managed to track the location of the hacker, who had hacked the website of Indore police a few days ago. The hacker belongs to Pakistan. Now, the police are trying to gather more information about the hacker.

IG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the cyber experts of Indore police tracked the hacker as Mohammad Bilal of Sahiwal in the state of Punjab in Pakistan.

Pakistan embassy is being informed about the hacker and further investigation is underway. His connection with the city is also being established.