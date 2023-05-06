Indore: Training prog on air pollution and its health impact on traffic cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness and training programme for traffic police personnel on 'Air Pollution and its Impact on Health' was organised on Thursday.

The program was organised by Vital Strategies on behalf of the US Agency for International Development-supported programme Clean Air Catalyst and the Indore Traffic police department.

The training gave an overview of the major sources of air pollution identified in Indore and the health effects of road traffic exposure, which can vary by gender, socioeconomic status, and age. Measures that the police department and individuals can take to reduce their exposure, as well as laws relating to vehicular pollution, were also covered.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was also present in the programme, he said, “I would like to congratulate the Indore traffic police department and the Catalyst for organising this much-needed programme. I am sure that through cooperation, we will be able to reduce vehicular air pollution and save the public and our traffic police colleagues.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said, “Indore, the cleanest city of India must lead the way in creating a pollution-free environment. Air pollution has a direct impact on the health of our traffic police officers, as well as the public we serve.”

Senior police officials additional commissioner Rajesh Hingankar and ACP Arvind Tiwari were present as special guests during the programme.

While leading a session on air pollution-related diseases and precautions, Dr Salil Bhargava, a senior pulmonologist and Catalyst consultant said, “Air pollution has significant health implications for traffic police officials and staff. Prolonged exposure to pollutants in the air can lead to a range of health problems, including respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases. The risk is particularly high for traffic police officials and staff who spend long hours on the roads, exposed to vehicular emissions and other airborne pollutants.”

Azra Khan, Gender Lead for the Catalyst, led a session on increasing awareness of the differential impacts of air pollution on men and women. “Female officers who are pregnant and their unborn babies are particularly susceptible to the adverse impacts of breathing in automobile exhaust fumes.”