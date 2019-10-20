Indore: Traffic signal Malwa Mill; Will be on test mode for a month

Indore: Due to heavy rush and jam at hexagonal square of Malwa Mill, Indore Traffic Police have installed a temporary signal and started testing it recently.

There is a constant flow of traffic on these six roads and there are frequent traffic jams.

Initially, the signal would be tested for one month and the stoppage and opening time at the signal has been kept at 20 seconds on five roads, but the one connecting Patnipura Square to Malwa Mill will have a 30 second opening time as maximum traffic flows along this stretch.

Police have also deployed three traffic cops to manage the traffic at the square. Commuters are still confused as there is no zebra crossing or stop line and are stopping according to their convenience.

“Traffic police have installed temporary signal facility at square with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation. The signal is in testing mode. We are testing the stoppage and opening time by changing it in all the hours of day. After all the testing we will decide the divider length as well as stoppage point for proper traffic management. IMC will develop all the required things on the square.” Umakant Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of police (traffic)

“The square is under testing. We will soon get necessary feedback and will develop the permanent signal and zebra crossing. If required we will modify the dividers also. The work will be executed after the orders of IMC commissioner. ”- PC Jain, IMC Engineer