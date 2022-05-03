Indore: Traffic police seize vehicle for jumping red light 38 times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police seized a public transport vehicle after they found 38 e-challans of red light violation were pending against the vehicle in Indore on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Quick Response Team of the traffic management police was checking the vehicles, in the meantime the officials found a Tata magic vehicle dropping the passengers on the left turn due to which the traffic was obstructed. ASI Vivek Tripathi tried to stop the van but the driver tried to flee from the spot. Inspector Ramkumar Kori, however, managed to catch the vehicle.

The officials informed TMC and found 38 challans of Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) pending against the vehicle. Besides, there was no light in the rear side of the vehicle which is a violation of traffic rules.

Later the officials seized the vehicle and further action was being taken against the driver.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:32 PM IST