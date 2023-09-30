Indore: Traffic Diversion In Place For CM's Metro Programme

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have planned several diversions for the convenience of commuters in view of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme of flagging off the Metro on its trial run on Saturday. Traffic on the roads near Gandhi Nagar depot will be either diverted or restricted from 4 pm till the end of the programme.

Diverted routes

* Vehicles going to the airport via Super Corridor will be diverted to 60 Feet Road Aerodrome police station, Kalani Nagar, Wireless Square, Marimata Square, Shivalay and Bhandari Square.

* Vehicles going from Ujjain to MR 10 and Super Corridor will be diverted to Banganga and Marimata Square.

* Heavy vehicles will be restricted from Dewas Naka, Scheme no. 136, Bapat, MR 10 and Luvkush Square to Super Corridor.

* Heavy vehicles going from Ujjain to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will be diverted to Sanwer, Barlai via Kshipra.

The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate with them in transportation arrangements.